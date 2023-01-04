JUST IN
Asian stocks in 2022 suffer biggest foreign outflows since 2008 crisis
Regulating global index providers may put MFs in a spot, fear experts
FPI selling and decline in heavyweights pull Sensex 637 points down
MF growth slows down in 2022 after sprinting three years on the trot
Sensex sinks 637pts, gives up 61K, Nifty near 18K; Realty, Metals top drags
IndusInd Bank slips 5% in a weak market despite strong Q3 update
TVS Electronics up 18% on heavy volumes, hits 52-week high in weak market
Stock of this private defense company has zoomed 170% in 6 months
Indian shares open lower ahead of Fed minutes release; metals slide
RIL, ONGC: Will windfall tax hike dampen upside in oil-linked stocks?
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Gold prices rise to mid-June highs as markets look to US Fed minutes
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Radiant Cash Mangement's shares end debut session at an 11.4 % premium

The company plans to use the proceeds of the fresh issue to fund its working capital requirements and capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of specially fabricated armoured vans

Topics
initial public offerings | Indian stock market | IPOs

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

markets, stock market, brokers, brokerages, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain
The stock got listed at a 5 per cent premium to its issue price of Rs 94 and ended the session at Rs 104.7

The shares of Radiant Cash Management ended its debut on the bourses with an 11.4 per cent premium to its issue price. The stock got listed at a 5 per cent premium to its issue price of Rs 94 and ended the session at Rs 104.7 The company had to reduce its issue size from Rs 387.94 crore to Rs 256.6 crore. The fresh issue component was reduced from Rs 60 crores to Rs 54 crores.

The offer for-sale portion was reduced from Rs 327.94 crore to Rs 202.09 crore. Post-listing the company commands a market capitalisation of Rs 1,117 crore. The company plans to use the proceeds of the fresh issue to fund its working capital requirements and capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of specially fabricated armoured vans.

Radiant is a cash management services provider. And the company provides services across 13,044 pin codes in India covering all districts (other than Lakshadweep) with about 55,513 touchpoints serving more than 5,388 locations as of July 31, 2022.

The company's clients include foreign, private and public sector banks. And the end user of its services includes some of the largest e-commerce companies, retail chains, NBFCs, insurance firms, e-commerce logistics players, railways and retail petroleum distribution outlets.

The company offers cash pick-up and delivery, cash processing cash vans /cash in transit, and other value-added services.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on initial public offerings

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 23:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU