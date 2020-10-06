JUST IN
Top 10 MF fund houses record double-digit growth in assets in Sept qtr
Business Standard

Raining returns: Long-only AIFs beat long-short strategies in August

The former gave average category returns of 4.3 per cent, in comparison to 0.2 per cent for the latter, shows data from PMS Bazaar

Ashley Coutinho  |  Mumbai 

Of the 16 long-only funds, 14 managed to beat the Nifty50 returns of 2.8 per cent during the month, while all seven of the long-short funds underperformed the benchmark.

Long-only alternative investment funds (AIF) strategies outperformed long-short funds in August.

The former gave average category returns of 4.3 per cent, in comparison to 0.2 per cent for the latter, shows data from PMS Bazaar.

For a 1-year period, Girik Multicap Growth Equity Fund has been the best performer, with returns of 21.5 per cent.

First Published: Tue, October 06 2020. 01:00 IST

