Raining returns: Long-only AIFs beat long-short strategies in August

-
ALSO READ
Long-only alternative investment funds outperform in April, shows data
AIFs may gain at the expense of MFs with market poised for shift in favour
CBDT sets a minimum fee for managers of India-based offshore funds
New fund offers likely to see lower flows due to weak investor sentiment
Investors can look at dynamic asset allocation funds: DSP Mutual Fund Prez
-
Long-only alternative investment funds (AIF) strategies outperformed long-short funds in August.
The former gave average category returns of 4.3 per cent, in comparison to 0.2 per cent for the latter, shows data from PMS Bazaar.
Of the 16 long-only funds, 14 managed to beat the Nifty50 returns of 2.8 per cent during the month, while all seven of the long-short funds underperformed the benchmark.
For a 1-year period, Girik Multicap Growth Equity Fund has been the best performer, with returns of 21.5 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU