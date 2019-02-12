Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's fortunes bounce back, portfolio up 15% in Dec quarter

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as India’s Warren Buffet, has seen his fortunes bounce back after the value of his disclosed portfolio eroded for three quarters in a row. It had fallen from Rs 14,133 crore at the end of December 2017 to Rs 10,777 crore at the end of September 2018. The disclosed value of his portfolio was up 15.2 per cent to Rs 12,416 crore during the December quarter.

The Sensex was down 0.44 per cent during the same period. This performance looks at his publicly disclosed stake that is over 1 per cent. The analysis is based on 11 different names that ...