Policy impact: Rate sensitive shares gain as RBI keeps key rates unchanged

-
ALSO READ
SBI Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 67% to Rs 7,627 cr, asset quality improves
SBI net profit surges 67% to record Rs 7,627 crore in Sept quarter
SBI Q2: Analysts peg NII growth at 5% YoY, profit may increase up to 100%
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
-
Shares of rate sensitives' like financials including banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs), automobiles and real estate rallied smartly after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent, maintaining its accomodative stance to revive economic growth. The reverse repo rate also remained unchanged at 3.35 per cent.
At 10:31 am; Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Realty indices were up 1 per cent each, while Nifty Auto index was also off the lows of the day. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 index was up 0.5 per cent.
Among individual shares, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) from the financials and Macrotech Developers, Sobha, Suntech Realty and Godrej Properties from real estate and TVS Motor Company, Tata Motors and Eicher Motors from the automobiles were up in the range of 1 - 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) on Thursday kept key interest rates unchanged for a tenth straight meeting, retaining an accommodative stance amid the threat surrounding Omicron coronavirus variant. It projected GDP growth rate at 7.8 per cent for Financial Year 2022-23 and saw inflation at 4.5 per cent in the same period.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU