RateGain subscribed 75% on Day-2, bulk of bids from retail investors

The initial public offering (IPO) of RateGain Travel Technologies was subscribed 75 per cent a day ahead of its close, with bulk of the bids coming from retail investors. The retail portion of the IPO was subscribed nearly 4 times. Meanwhile, the institutional portion was yet to see a single bid and the wealthy investor portion was subscribed just 8 per cent.RateGain Travel is a software as a service (SaaS) company catering to the hospitality and travel industry. Its IPO comprises Rs 375 crore fresh fundraise and Rs 961 crore offer for sale. The price band for the IPO is Rs 405-425 per share. At the top-end, the company will be valued at Rs 4,537 crore. In FY21, the company had reported operating revenue of Rs 251 crore and a loss of Rs 28.6 crore.
The initial public offer (IPO) of Shriram Properties was subscribed to 89 per cent on Wednesday, the first day of its issue. The institutional bucket was yet to see any bids, high net worth individual portion (HNI) was subscribed 4 per cent, the retail investor portion subscribed nearly 5 times and the portion reserved for employees by 36 per cent. The company has priced its IPO between Rs 113 to Rs 118 per share. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 350 crore. Shriram Properties is a realty developer focused on the mid and affordable segment. Most of its projects are in Chennai and Bengaluru.
