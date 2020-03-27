RBI measures to improve returns of debt MF schemes, help liquid schemes

The liquidity-boosting measures taken by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday to mitigate the impact of the economic slowdown induced by coronavirus, is likely to improve returns of debt mutual fund (MF) schemes and help liquid schemes in handling redemption pressures.

“The move will re-value the debt portfolios of existing investors as yields see softening,” said Dwijendra Srivastava, chief investment officer-fixed income, Sundaram MF.

Following RBI’s announcements, the domestic yields on ten-year government securities (G-Secs) slipped to 6.01 per cent during Friday's trade.

On Friday, the central bank cut the repo rate by 75 basis points (bps) to 4.4 per cent. Apart from rate cut, the central bank said it will conduct auctions of targeted term repos of upto Rs 1 trillion. Further, the liquidity availed under this window has to be deployed by banks in investment grade corporate bonds, commercial papers and non-convertible debentures.

Banks shall be required to acquire up to 50 per cent of their incremental holdings of eligible instruments from primary market issuances and remaining 50 per cent from secondary market, including from MFs and non-bank financial companies.

According to industry participants, this move will help the Rs 5 trillion-sized liquid fund category, where high quantum of redemptions was expected as corporates looked to tap into their liquid investments due to disruptions in day-to-day operations.

Industry experts say RBI measures have the potential to lower overall cost of funding in the system, as well as help the economy tide over the current challenges.

“The targeted long-term repo operation facility (LTRO) will help in removing the pressure in short term rate. All investment grade bonds are covered this means all bonds above BBB-credit can avail this facility and more participation will come in short term rate,” said A Balasubramanian, managing director and chief executive officer of Birla Sun Life MF.

“Reduction in reverse repo means banks will have to cut rates further and will help in transmission of rates. Overall, cost of borrowing for individuals and companies can drop sharply. Allowing delay in interest payment or principle repayment will ease the pressure on Banks and their NPA and consequently rating action,” he added.