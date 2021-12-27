RBL Bank tanks 20% as Vishwavir Ahuja goes on leave; analysts sound caution

-
ALSO READ
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, R K Damani approach RBI to acquire 10% in RBL Bank
This Radhakishan Damani-owned stock hits over 13-yr high on robust outlook
India Cements surges 9% as RK Damani & family increases stake to 22.76%
Weekend events are not linked to RBL Bank's asset quality: Interim chief
Paytm, Star Health IPOs show retail investors' psyche: Analysts
-
Shares of RBL Bank hit a 52-week low at Rs 138, slipping as much as 20 per cent in Monday’s intra-day trade, after the bank said over the weekend that Vishwavir Ahuja, its managing director and chief executive officer, had gone on leave and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had appointed Yogesh K Dayal as an additional director of the bank.
The stock trades in the futures & option (F&O) segment, which has no circuit limits.On Monday, RBL Bank dipped below its previous low of Rs 155.65 touched on August 24, 2021 at the hourses. A combined 1.9 million equity shares had changed hands on the NSE and BSE. It had hit a record low of Rs 101.60 on April 22, 2020.
The recent development, analysts, say will create uncertainity and will be negative for the stock - at least in the short-to-medium term. The December 2021 quarter results, they believe, will be key in restoring investor confidence in the bank and its stock.
"The RBI’s action will lead to uncertainty in the near term and will further impact multiples for the bank. We believe that with such a transition, banks with the RBI’s permission should give more solid reasoning for the actions of the regulator as minority investors are important stake holders. Its 2HFY22 results will be key in bringing about stability and comfort," said analysts at CLSA in a note.
Meanwhile, RBL Bank sought to allay concerns and said it is well placed to execute its business plan and strategy going ahead. READ ABOUT IT HERE
In July-September quarter (Q2FY22), the bank had reported sub-par profitability at Rs 30 crore due to continued slower growth, margin contraction and elevated provisions. Asset quality continued to hurt as the GNPA ratio was up by 41bps qoq due to higher stress in MFI/Cards, while RSA was up by 155bps to 3.4 per cent.
"On the asset quality front, slippages remain elevated, while the increase in restructured book was led by the secured business loans and the micro banking portfolio. Current developments have raised concerns about the bank’s ability to sustain a turnaround in its operating performance, while at the same time raising worries of similar actions by the regulator on other mid-size Banks, where the operating performance has been sub-optimal," wrote analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities in a report.
In the past one month, RBL has underperformed the market by falling 21 per cent, as compared to 2.4 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. In one year, the stock slipped 36 per cent, against 21 per cent rally in the benchmark index.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU