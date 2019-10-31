Real estate-focused PEs going slow on investment in Mumbai, NCR markets

Real estate-focused private equity funds are going slow on investments in Mumbai and the Delhi/National Capital Region (NCR), two of the country’s biggest property markets.

This is due to liquidity stress among property developers and prolonged slowing in sales. Sharad Mittal, chief executive at Motilal Oswal Real Estate, says they are going 'light' in both regions for lack of good developer partners, besides liquidity issues among developers after the non-bank finance corporation (NBFC) credit squeeze. “We are dependent on developer partners to exploit the ...