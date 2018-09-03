Real estate stocks trade weak after SC stays construction in some states

Shares of companies were trading lower by up to 3% in an otherwise range-bound market after the stayed construction in some states and union territories (UTs) till they frame policy on waste management.

Sunteck Realty, DLF, Indiabulls Real State, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Ajmera Realty, Puravankara and Kolte Patil Developers were trading lower in the range of 1% to 3% on the BSE. and Godrej Properties, however, were trading higher by 3% and 1%, respectively.

At 11:03 am; the index, the largest loser among sectoral indices, was down 0.62% as compared to 0.21% rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.