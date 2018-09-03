JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Coffee Board pegs crop loss due to rains in South India at 82,000 tonnes
Business Standard

Real estate stocks trade weak after SC stays construction in some states

Sunteck Realty, DLF, Indiabulls Real State, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Ajmera Realty, Puravankara and Kolte Patil Developers were trading lower in the range of 1% to 3% on the BSE.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

RBI has said banks and HFCs need to strengthen their screening process in respect of lending to the segment
RBI has said banks and HFCs need to strengthen their screening process in respect of lending to the segment

Shares of real estate companies were trading lower by up to 3% in an otherwise range-bound market after the Supreme Court stayed construction in some states and union territories (UTs) till they frame policy on waste management.

Sunteck Realty, DLF, Indiabulls Real State, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Ajmera Realty, Puravankara and Kolte Patil Developers were trading lower in the range of 1% to 3% on the BSE. Oberoi Realty and Godrej Properties, however, were trading higher by 3% and 1%, respectively.

At 11:03 am; the S&P BSE Realty index, the largest loser among sectoral indices, was down 0.62% as compared to 0.21% rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.

“The Supreme Court on Friday castigated some states and union territories for "pathetic" attitude in not framing proper policy on solid waste management and stayed further constructions there till they brought it out,” the PTI report suggested. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 11:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements