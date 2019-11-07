Realty stocks gain up to 5% on Rs 25,000 cr booster dose; NBFCs rally too

Real estate developers such as Indiabulls Real Estate, Sobha, Oberoi Realty and Godrej Properties rallied up to 5 per cent in the opening deals on Thursday, a day after the Union Cabinet approved the setting up of a Rs 25,000 crore alternative investment fund (AIF) to revive around 1,600 stalled housing projects across top cities in the country.

At 09:55 am, shares of were locked in the upper circuit band of Rs 70.20, up 5 per cent on the NSE. Sobha was trading over 3 per cent higher at Rs 448 while Oberoi Realty was up over 1.50 per cent at Rs 512.80. Nifty Realty index was trading over 1 per cent higher at 277.70 levels. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 index was trading flat at 11,987, up 21 points or 0.17 per cent

The AIF will be a special window to provide priority debt financing for completion of projects in the affordable and middle-income categories, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. CLICK TO READ FULL REPORT



The Cabinet decision is a modification of an earlier stimulus package announced by the FM in September, when she had kept NPA and insolvency projects out of the AIF purview.

While the government will act as a sponsor with its Rs 10,000 crore initial contribution to the category-II AIF, State Bank of India (SBI) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will provide an additional Rs 15,000 crore for the fund, that will be managed by SBI Cap. The open-ended fund is expected to swell over time as several sovereign and pension funds are in discussion with the technical management team to join in, Sitharaman said.

Sharad Mittal, CEO & Head at Motilal Oswal Real Estate Funds, said, "It's a positive move for the liquidity starved real estate sector. Rs 25,000 crore will be good amount to address the chronic situations. Though one need to see the modalities on implementation, time is of essence in delayed projects."



Reacting to the development, most non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), too, gained in the trade. While Indiabulls Housing Finance was trading around 11 per cent higher at Rs 242.95, Edelweiss Financial Services was frozen at the 5 per cent upper circuit band of Rs 105.60. Shriram Transport Finance Company was up over 2 per cent at Rs 1,157.95 apiece on the BSE.