Regulatory checks help fund houses tide over credit and liquidity crises

Mutual funds are in a relatively better position to navigate liquidity and credit setbacks than they were a few years ago owing to a slew of regulatory changes effected in the past few years. “On the whole, the system has become much less risky in terms of both its liquidity and credit profile,” said R Sivakumar, head – fixed income, Axis Mutual Fund.

The pain from holding IL&FS papers, for instance, would have been much more had it not been for the regulator’s revised sectoral cap norms, say experts. In February 2016, the Securities and Exchange ...