REITs, InvITs to be part of Nifty indices from September 30: NSE

-
ALSO READ
Irdai allows insurers to invest in debt instruments of InvITS and REITS
Near term headwinds for REITs on FY22 lease expiry, weak demand
Real estate fund managers rush to raise fresh money as banks baulk
Vacancy levels at 3 REITs set to rise another 300 bps
Betting on power: Insurers line up to invest in PGCIL and IndiGrid InvITs
-
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) will now be included in the Nifty indices after the National Stock Exchange revised the criteria for their inclusion.
“All equity shares, REITs and InvITs, that are traded at the NSE are eligible for inclusion in the Nifty indices,” the stock exchange said in a note on August 23. So far, REITs and InvITs were not specifically allowed to be part of Nifty indices.
“This would enable wider investor participation in REITs and consequently increased volumes, liquidity and better price discovery. REITs merit inclusion on Nifty indices, and this move will assist in widening investor participation for REITs on par with other equity options in India,” said Vinod Rohira, chief executive officer, Mindspace Business Parks REIT.
The changes shall become effective from September 30.
In its semi-annual review of indices, the exchange has included Bank of Baroda, Cholamandalam Investment, Jindal Steel, PI Industries, and SAIL as part of Nifty Next 50. Abbott India, Alkem Laboratories, MRF, Petronet LNG, and United Breweries were excluded.
NSE has revised the criteria for Nifty Pharma, allowing top 20 stocks to be included in the index based on the six-month average free-float market cap. At present, the top 10 stocks based on a six-month average free-float market cap are selected.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU