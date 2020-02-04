Reliance Industries is heading towards Rs 1,600 levels. Buy now

Reliance Industries soared nearly 2.6 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday and is among the top gainer pushing the market higher. On the BSE, the counter contributed over 100 points to the S&P BSE Sensex's 630-point rally till 10:45 am.

Technical charts suggest that there is more headroom for the stock, provided it is able to take out key levels going ahead on good volumes. Here's what charts indicate for the stock in the days ahead. After witnessing massive a sell-off below 100-days moving average (DMA) in the past few sessions, the counter has managed to ...