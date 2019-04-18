Reliance Industries, Jet Airways, Wipro, Mindtree top stocks to track today

At 08:38 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) wee trading 1 point or 0.01 per cent lower at 11,848, suggesting a tepid start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Q4 results today: Reliance Industries, RBL Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, DCB Bank, Andhra Pradesh Tanneries, Jay Bharat Maruti, among others

Jet Airways has suspended operations after lenders turned down the airline’s demand for emergency funding.

Mindtree reported a 3.8 per cent growth in Q4 profit to Rs 198.4 crore while revenue rose 2.9 per cent to Rs 1,839.4 crore. Moreover, the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per share for FY19 and a special dividend of Rs 20 per share

CRISIL announced FY19Q4 results on Wednesday where it reported a dip in profit. The company also fixed the interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Reliance Industries has signed a deal with Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) for a strategic stake sale in six very large ethane carriers (VLECs). In addition, reports say Saudi Aramco is in talks to acquire up to 25 per cent stake in the company.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: ICRA has reaffirmed the iAAA rating to the company's claims-paying ability.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus has received final US FDA approval for Acetazolamide for injection.

Wipro: Wipro on Tuesday posted a 37.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,483.5 crore for January-March quarter of the financial year 2018-19 (FY19) against Rs 1,803 crore reported in the year-ago period. Total income of the company stood at Rs 15,915.3 crore, up 11 per cent YoY. It also announced Rs 10,500 crore share buyback.





Ashoka Buildcon: Ashoka Buildcon on April 17 said its joint venture has won a Rs 443 crore contract from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) for works related to doubling of a railway track in Punjab.

Gruh Finance, Bandhan Bank: Bandhan Bank has received approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the proposed acquisition of Gruh Finance.

Just Dial: News reports say JustDial faced a data breach on Wednesday, with data of more than 100-million users getting leaked.