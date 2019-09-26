Reliance Industries set to gather steam in H2 on improving outlook

The Reliance Industries (RIL) stock continues to gain on the bourses and has risen above 8 per cent since the corporation tax rate was cut late last week. The stock has gained more than 3 per cent in the last two sessions, even as the broader markets have been weak following the initial euphoria.

While the corporation tax cut will benefit RIL, it is the improving growth outlook that is driving the stock. The tax cuts are likely to lead to a rate reduction of 2-3 per cent at the consolidated level, said analysts at Credit Suisse. On Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cut the ...