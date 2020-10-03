Relief for consumer as Indrapastha Gas reduces CNG and PNG prices

In a major relief to its customers, (IGL), the largest CNG distribution company in the country, cut the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) on Saturday by Rs 1.53 per kg in Delhi and Rs 1.70 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

The new consumer price of Rs 42.70 per kg in Delhi and Rs 48.38 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be effective October 4.

Along with the automobile segment, the benefit of the reduction in gas prices has been extended to households too.

The consumer price of piped natural gas (PNG) to households in Delhi has been pared by Rs 1.05 per scm (standard cubic meter) from Rs 28.55 per scm to Rs 27.50 per scm, while the applicable price of domestic PNG to households in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be Rs 27.45 per scm, down by Re 1 per scm from Rs 28.45 per scm earlier.

The revised CNG price in Muzaffarnagar would be Rs 56.55 per kg, in Karnal and Kaithal it would be Rs 50.68 per kg, in Rewari and Gurugram it would be Rs 53.40 per kg and in Kanpur district it would be Rs 59.80 per kg.

In Karnal and Rewari, the applicable price of domestic PNG would now be Rs 27.55 per scm, down by Rs 1.05 per scm. The revised PNG price in Gurugram would be Rs 28.20 per scm, and in Muzzafarnagar would be Rs 32.75 per scm.

IGL is supplying PNG to around 950,000 households in Delhi and around 500,000 households in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Muzzafarnagar, Karnal and Rewari.