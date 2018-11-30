Repco Home Finance falls 8% in two days on fund selling

Shares of slipped 4% to Rs 327 on Friday, extending its yesterday’s 4% decline on BSE after value investor Mohnish Pabrai's fund sold more than one percentage point stake in home lender for Rs 319 million on Thursday via the bulk deal.

On November 30, the sold total 948,535 equity shares at an average market price of Rs 335.87 per share on the NSE and BSE.

The fund sold 385,327 shares at Rs 335.59 per share, the data on the BSE showed. On the NSE, data showed that the fund sold 563,208 shares at Rs 336.15 per share. The buyer’s names were not ascertained immediately, as the company has not disclosed that information in the bulk deal data.

As of September 30, 2018, Pabrai Investment Fund IV, LP held 1.93 million or 3.09% stake in Repo Home Finance, the shareholding pattern data showed. Pabrai Investment Fund 3 Ltd held 1.45%, while Pabrai Investment Fund II held 1.72% stake.

In the past six trading days, the stock of has dipped 18% from Rs 401 on November 21, as compared to a 3% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 739 on January 8 and a 52-week low of Rs 293 on October 19 this year.

At 09:30 am, the stock was trading 2% lower at Rs 335 on BSE, as compared to a 0.38% rise in the Sensex. A combined 544,943 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.