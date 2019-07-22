Retail investors raise bets on penny stocks despite high investment risk

are placing heavy bets on as they see limited downside in these counters. However, analysts say that such bets can back-fire as value of equity in such companies can erode further, due to the large quantum of debt sitting on books of majority of these companies.

"Some of these companies will be taken through legal proceedings by lenders for debt recovery. In such a scenario, the value of equity can get completely wiped out," said Abhimanyu Soufat, head of research at IIFL. trade at market price of under Rs 10.

An analysis of data showed that in June quarter, (holding share capital of upto Rs 200,000), added to their positions in 54 The number could go up as more companies disclose their June-quarter shareholding on the exchanges.

MTNL which is trading at Rs 6.8 per share and reeling from debt burden of Rs 20,000 crore, has seen among the highest retail interest. In the June quarter, added 8.2 million shares to their position, which took their June-end holding to 81 million or 13 per cent stake.

Sintex Industries also saw retail investors adding 5.8 million shares, taking their total shareholding to 297 million; at 50 per cent stake. The textile player was also among the favourite penny stocks of retail investors in previous quarter, as the investors added 7.8 million shares to their position.

Adlabs Entertainment, which runs Adlabs Imagica theme park, saw retail investors add 1.5 million shares, taking June-end shareholding to 16.8 million; at 19.17 per cent stake. In the March quarter, retail investors had increased their position by 1 million shares.

Incidentally, all these companies have faced troubles in repaying their debt-obligations to the lenders.

Market experts say certain investors are aware of the risks, but majority of retail investors have taken informed investment decisions. "Some investors know that the risks of losing investment capital are high, but feel the upside could be larger in case a debt-resolution is put in place. However, majority of small investors wrongly correlate valuations with stock price. A lower share price does not necessarily mean cheap or attractive valuations in terms of price-to-earnings," said Amar Ambani, head of research at Yes Securities.

Analysts add that the universe of penny stocks is likely to get wider with institutional investors curbing interest in mid- and small-cap companies, and fundamentals of these companies worsening due to large debt-burden on their balance-sheets.

"After the re-categorisation norms, mutual funds have been reducing exposure to mid and small-cap companies. Also, debt troubles and corporate governance concerns are pushing more companies into the penny-stock universe," Soufat added.

A recent example is Cox & Kings, which has seen its share price correct from Rs 164 at the beginning of the year to Rs 16, falling 90 per cent in the year-to-date period. High-levels of promoter pledging and debt issues have been among the major concerns weighing on the stock, according to analysts.

"Changes in economy can also widen the pool of penny stocks. In the past, several companies managed to survive just by maneuvering their balance-sheets and avoiding tax liabilities. However, after introduction of goods and services tax and government's drive towards getting more companies in formal economy, it is difficult for companies to avoid tax liabilities. Such companies are likely to get marginalised further," Ambani added.





