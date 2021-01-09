Revival hopes fuel 500% surge in Jet Airways stock since September 2020

Shares of defunct airline Jet Airways (India) have found their feet, thanks to hopes of revival over the last few weeks. They have risen from about Rs 25 apeice towards the end of September, to Rs 163.4 apiece on Friday, on the BSE. Analysts, however, advise caution against excessive speculation in the counter. “I see little merit in the stock, based on publicly known facts.

Investors should be clear that they are only riding the momentum. And they have only themselves to blame if the expected fundamental change does not happen. They should either keep some stop loss or keep ...