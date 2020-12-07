RInfra, DHFL, Tanla Platforms and 384 other stocks hit upper circuit

-
ALSO READ
DHFL, Vakrangee, Tanla Platforms from BSE Smallcap zoom over 75% in 1 month
Tanla Platforms advances 5%, hits record high as two PE firms pick stake
Tanla Platforms hits new high on heavy volumes, zooms 992% from March low
Tanla Platforms rebounds 11% from day's low; stock zooms 98% in one month
ADAG shares gain heavy volumes; RCapital, RInfra freeze at 5% upper circuit
-
Kothari Products, Oswal Greentech, Adhunik Industries, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Sical Logistics, Shemaroo Entertainment, Geojit Financial Services, Mawana Sugars, Hindustan National Glass & Industries were locked in 20 per cent upper circuit on the BSE, at 01:51 pm. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.49 per cent at 45,303 points.
Tanla Platforms rose 5 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 782 on the BSE. In the past month, the stock zoomed 124 per cent, against 8 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A sharp rally in the stock price have seen, its market capitalisation crossed Rs 10,000 crore mark at Rs 10,637 crore today, the BSE data shows.
On November 12, the company said its stock has been included in MSCI India Domestic Small Cap index. The company has seen a lot of interest from foreign institutional investors (FIIs). On November 25, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT's) endowment fund and Old Bridge Capital picked a stake in India's leading cloud communications service provider for about Rs 87.5 crore.
DHFL was locked in 5 per cent upper circuit to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 34.40. The stock was locked in upper circuit for 14 straight trading days. The housing finance company's stock has more-than-doubled in the past month, from the level of Rs 15.60, amid report that Adani group has offered a higher price for the company's assets.
Omaxe was locked in 10 per cent upper circuit at Rs 82.25. The company said it delivered 6.7 million sq. ft. in 2019-20 and targets to develop & deliver around 8 million sq. ft. of area in 2020-21. The company’s total delivery as on September 2020 stood at 124.3 million sq. ft. in real estate and construction contracting, it said.
The management said the recent developments that have emerged as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the increased investment and infrastructure development by governments and businesses in the tier II & Ill cities will drive employment, real estate sector and overall growth of the Indian economy in the coming decade.
RInfra, too, was frozen at Rs 25.10, up 10 per cent on the BSE. The company said ‘CARE Ratings’ has reaffirmed the rating to “CARE D” from ‘CARE D - Issuer not co-operating' in respect of long term, short term bank facilities and non convertible debentures of the Company. The reaffirmation of ratings to bank facilities and instruments of RInfra continues to be constrained by ongoing delays in servicing of debt obligations of the company, the rating agency said in detailed rationale.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU