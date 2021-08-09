Rolex Rings jumps 30% on debut to close with Rs 267 gain; HNIs incur losses

-
ALSO READ
Individual investors flex their muscle amid stock market surge
Ultra-high networth population in India may rise 63% in 5 yrs: Knight Frank
Rolex Rings prices IPO between Rs 880-900 per share; issue opens July 28
Stocks to watch: Rolex Rings, Vodafone Idea, Shree Cement, BoB, IDBI Bank
Rolex Rings IPO subscribed 130x on last day on institutional, HNI interest
-
Shares of Rolex Rings soared 30 per cent during their stock market debut on Monday. The Gujarat-based firm's stock closed at Rs 1,167, with a gain of Rs 267, or 29.6 per cent over the issue price of Rs 900. The stock touched a high of Rs 1,265 and a low of Rs 1,105.
The strong listing day performance follows Rolex Rings’ successful Rs 731-crore IPO, which was subscribed 130 times.
Despite the strong listing, market observers said, high networth individuals (HNIs) incurred loss on the transaction. The HNI portion of the IPO was subscribed 360 times.
The break-even after factoring in the interest cost for wealthy investors worked out between Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,500 per share, said market players.
This is the second consecutive IPO after Glenmark Life Science (GLS), where investors have lost money. The four IPOs to list prior to GLS and Rolex had gained between 65 per cent and 113 per cent on their trading debut—boosting HNI’s risk appetite.
Rolex Rings, which has three manufacturing units in Rajkot, has raised Rs 56 crore in fresh capital through the IPO. At the last close, the company is valued at Rs 3,177 crore. For the year ended March 2021, Rolex Rings had reported a net profit of Rs 87 crore on revenues of Rs 616 crore.
The company is a manufacturer and supplier of hot rolled forged and machined bearing rings, and automotive components for two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, off-highway vehicles, electric vehicles, industrial machinery, wind turbines and railways, amongst other segments. It also supplies its products to some leading bearing manufacturing companies, tier-I suppliers to global auto companies and some auto original equipment manufacturers (OEM).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU