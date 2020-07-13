Rossari Biotech IPO off to good start, subscribed nearly 60% on first day

Rossari Biotech’s initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed nearly 60 per cent on Monday, the first day of the issue. The 8.17-million share offering has so far received bids for 4.9 million shares, stock exchange data showed. The institutional investor portion of the IPO was subscribed 41 per cent, wealthy investor portion received 11 per cent subscription, while retail investor portion was covered 92 per cent. The specialty chemicals company on Friday allotted shares worth nearly Rs 150 crore to anchor investors.

Market players said the initial response to the IPO was encouraging. Rossari is the first IPO to hit the domestic since early-March.





ALSO READ: Inflows into Jio limit fall in H1 PE/VC investments to 10% at $18.3 bn

The Covid-19 pandemic and economic lockdowns have forced many companies to hold back their IPO plans despite regulatory clearances. Rossari too, intended to launch its IPO in March, however, it decided to postpone the plan and instead went for a pre-IPO placement to raise Rs 100 crore in fresh capital.

Through the IPO, Rossari is looking to raise another Rs 50 crore in fresh capital and the rest in secondary share sale by promoters.

The price band for the IPO is Rs 423 to Rs 425 per share. At the top-end, the IPO size works out to nearly Rs 500 crore and implies a post-IPO market cap of Rs 2,207 crore. Following the IPO, the promoter holding in the company will fall from 95.06 per cent at present to 72.7 per cent.

The IPO will close on Wednesday. Axis Capital and ICICI Securities are the investment banks handling the issue.



ALSO READ: Adani Ports fund-raising plan of $1.25 bn draws negative rating outlook

Rossari Biotech manufactures chemicals used in the FMCG, apparel, poultry and animal feed industries. For the year-ended March 2020, the company had reported net profit of Rs 65 crore on revenues of nearly Rs 603 crore.