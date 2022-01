Rs 1-trillion market capitalisation club sees 69% increase in 2021

The number of companies with a market capitalisation of Rs 1 trillion or more rose to 49 in 2021 from 29 in the previous year, an increase of 69 per cent. Companies that entered the club in 2021 include Adani Enterprises, Dabur, Godrej Consumer, and JSW Steel. Zomato, which got listed last year, has also found a place in the trillion club.

Another newly listed company, FSN E-Commerce, which runs Nykaa, was also part of the trillion club but exited it in the last week of 2021. All the firms in the trillion club in 2019 managed to retain their position last year. Market experts said the ...