Rs 1-trn club shrinks in 2018: Nestle to BPCL, here're winners and losers

Companies with more than Rs 1 trillion market capitalisation have gone down by five in 2018 despite the benchmark Sensex gaining 5 per cent. Automobile company Tata Motors, metals and mining major Vedanta, oil marketing firm Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), private sector IndusInd Bank, and two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto have witnessed their market cap slip below the Rs 1-trillion mark this year.

Currently, there are 27 companies in the club, down from 31 at the end of 2017. Consumer goods company Nestlé is fresh in the club. Last calendar year, the markets saw a secular ...