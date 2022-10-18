JUST IN
This defense stock has zoomed 139% from its IPO price in just 10 months
Zee Entertainment surges 6% after 53 mn shares change hands via block deal
MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 700 pts, Nifty tops 17,500; Zee up 5%, Airtel 2%
Stocks to Watch: Adani Transmission, SJVN, Zee Entertainment, PVR, Aster DM
Professional investors seek new ESG rules for fund management industry
Electronics Mart soars 42% at close on debut after strong response to IPO
Sensex up 491 pts, Nifty closes above 17,300 as banking shares advance
Growth, moderate valuations positive for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance
Bond yields ease as MPC minutes hint at slower interest rate hikes
Pidilite may enter Nifty 50 once HDFC gets taken off after merger
You are here: Home » Markets » News
This defense stock has zoomed 139% from its IPO price in just 10 months
Business Standard

Samvardhana Motherson slips 7%, hits new 52-week low after block deal

At 09:15 AM, around 133.35 million shares representing 2.95 per cent of total equity of the company changed hands on the BSE in a block deal, the exchange data shows.

Topics
Buzzing stocks | Samvardhana Motherson International | Market trends

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Traders, brokers, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) hit a 52-week low of Rs 64.40 on falling 7 per cent after over 100 million shares of the auto anciallary company changed hands via block deals. The stock fell below its previous low of Rs 68.53, which it touched on September 29, 2022.

At 09:15 AM, around 133.35 million shares representing 2.95 per cent of total equity of SAMIL changed hands on the BSE, the exchange data shows. The names of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.

According to reports, Japan-based Sojitz Corp planned to sell 1.9 per cent stake in auto component major through a block deal. The floor price for the block deal was Rs 64.36 per share.

At 10:19 AM, the stock traded 6 per cent lower at Rs 65.20, as compared to 1.2 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 202 million shares had changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

While there has been a decline in the company’s profitability and operating performance over the past few quarters due to inflationary pressures and sub-optimal offtake to OEMs on account of supply side constraints (EBITDA margins stood at 6.5 per cent in Q1FY2023, down from 7.1 per cent in Q4FY2022), ICRA notes that the company has undertaken various cost-control initiatives and is in discussions with its customers to attain compensation for inflationary pressures/lower offtake.

SAMIL’s financial performance remains exposed to challenges such as cyclicality, increasing regulatory interventions and fierce competition witnessed by automotive companies in key developed markets, especially Europe (constituting around 40 per cent of the company’s revenues). Additionally, the overall large revenue dependence on European OEMs exposes the company to adverse impact on demand from the ongoing geopolitical conflict in the region and imposition of any trade tariffs.

However, SAMIL’s manufacturing footprint is spread over ~269 locations (in proximity to customers) across the globe and its proven ability to adapt to changing customer requirements across geographies mitigate the risk to an extent, rating agency said in rationale.

The Stable outlook on the long-term rating reflects ICRA’s expectation that SAMIL’s earnings and cash flows, supported by its established operational profile and controlled capital expenditure (capex) outgo, are likely to help the company to maintain a comfortable credit profile. Any acquisitions undertaken by the company and the consequent impact on its credit profile would remain a monitorable, ICRA said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Buzzing stocks

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 10:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.