Samvat 2075 ends with highest returns for gold investors in eight years

The outgoing Samvat 2075 ended as one of the best years for gold investors in this decade. In this Samvat, investors earned 20.4 per cent from gold. The last year in which returns from gold were as good, was Samvat 2067 and 2068, though 2072 was not bad either.

With investors pocketing returns that were the highest in the last 8 years, it was an eventful year for gold. A whole new class of investors has entered the stream over the past five years. Many of them were those who had not thought of buying gold for investment purpose earlier, simply because they had not tested the returns ...