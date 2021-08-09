SBI, Axis Bank: 5 bank stocks that can rally up to 13% from current levels

NIFTYBANK Likely target: 36,750 and 37,000 Upside potential: 2% to 2.50% After the breakout of a “Golden Cross” in April 2021, the index has faced still resistance at higher levels and has been unable to cross 36,000 levels, as per the weekly setup.

The recent momentum, however, has propelled Nifty Bank above the said resistance and there are chances that it can see 36,750 levels in the days ahead, as per the daily chart. Also, the consolidation after the Golden Cross has seen the index hold the firm support of 100-days moving average (DMA), currently placed at 34,168 ...