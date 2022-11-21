JUST IN
Escorts Kubota rallies 6%; nears record high on strong growth outlook
Steel stocks firm after export duty removal: GPIL, SAIL climb up to 19%
Roll back of export duty on steel has no near-term earnings upside: Experts
Five Star Business Finance makes a weak debut, lists at 5% discount on BSE
Archean Chemical lists at 11% premium to issue price, extends gain
Easy Trip Planners surges 20% as stock turns ex-date for split, bonus issue
Top headlines: CDSL malware attack, removal of penal offences from GST law
Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, PB Fintech, Zomato, Archean Chemical, Metals
MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 500 pts; IT index sheds 1%, PSB pack outperforms
Should investors be worried about the recent correction?
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Oil prices sink as China's tightening anti-Covid curbs hurt demand outlook
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

SBI Cards, Bandhan Bk: 5 stocks can drop up to 13% if mkt sell-off deepens

Market participants usually opt for mid-cap or small-cap stocks. But, if one fails to pick the right stock, investment in such stocks can result into huge losses.

Topics
Aurobindo Pharma | stocks technical analysis | stock market trading

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Experts further said that retail investors should be clear on whether they are taking short-term positions based on the sentiment or investing for the long term.
Market weakness may push few stocks back in the bear grip.

Both the frontline indices, the BSE Sensex and Nifty are clearly witnessing selling pressure as they approached their respective all-time highs. For now, both the benchmarks seem to be struggling their immediate barriers of 62,000 on the Sensex and 18,500 for the Nifty, thus raising concerns over the prevailing optimism.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Aurobindo Pharma

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 12:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.