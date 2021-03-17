SBI Card dips 4% after over 40 million shares change hands via block deal

-
ALSO READ
SBI Cards unveils festive season offers; stock up 4%, hits new high
SBI Cards trades higher for fifth straight day; stock gains 3%
SBI Cards slips 10% in 2 days on asset quality concerns; should you sell?
FPIs hike stake in SBI Cards for second quarter in a row; stock at new high
SBI Card: Analysts see more upside given distribution network, biz model
-
Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services declined up to 4.4 per cent to Rs 977 on the BSE in the intra-day trade on Wednesday after over 40 million equity shares changed hands via block deal.
At 09:15 am, around 41.89 million equity shares, representing 4.5 per cent of total equity of SBI Cards and Payment Services, changed hands on the counter on the BSE, exchange data shows. The names of the buyers and sellers, howver, could not be ascertained immediately.
According to reports, US private equity fund CA Rover Holdings, an affiliate of Carlyle Asia Partners, is looking to sell 4 per cent stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services worth $514 million or Rs 3,728 crore through a block deal. The sale price has been fixed at Rs 981.80-1,022.10 apiece, down 3.9 per cent than Tuesday's closing price of Rs 1,022.
CA Rover Holdings held 15.86 per cent stake in the Indian credit card company as on December 31, 2020, the shareholding pattern data shows.
At 09:35 am, SBI Cards trimmed losses marginally and was down 3.6 per cent at Rs 985 on the BSE, as against a 0.17 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 59.95 million equity shares had changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing of this report.
Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley has initiated coverage on SBI Card with a target price of Rs 1,300. According to the brokerage house, SBI Card is a pure play on the unsecured consumer finance opportunity in India. With a strong parentage, State Bank of India (SBI), it is a differentiating factor as far as SBI Card is concerned.
"We think the key catalyst for re-rating will have to be year-after-year reduction in credit costs, articulation of innovations, as well as defense mechanisms against fintechs. Reasons for de-rating are more likely to be a rise in credit costs or subdued growth," the foreign brokerage said in report.
SBI Cards has demonstrated a strong track record in growing its cards book/earnings. This has enabled it to strengthen its lead as the second largest card player in terms of both outstanding cards and spends. The company has delivered average RoA/RoE of around 5 per cent/29.5 per cent over FY18–20.
Those at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, howver, expect a loan book/earnings CAGR of 27 per cent/47 per cent over FY21–23E, while margins could remain broadly stable. "Asset quality is likely to remain under pressure with a higher proportion of the book under restructuring. Therefore, credit cost is likely to remain elevated in the near term and moderate from FY23," the brokerage said in a initiation coverage report (Neutral rating; target price of Rs 1,200). Analysts estimate the company to report healthy return ratios with RoA/RoE of 6.6 per cent/28.4 per cent in FY23.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU