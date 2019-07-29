SBI Life, ICICI Prudential: Here's how you can trade in insurance stocks

GIC OF INDIA (GICRE): The stock is trading within 50-days moving average (DMA) and 100 DMA, as per the daily chart. The sideways movement showing signs of consolidation in the counter. However, the last two sessions seem to indicate that a breakdown, as it failed to hold the range.

That said, the low of the lowest two sessions i.e Rs 208.30 will determine the next level for this counter. Till the above-mentioned level is held, one can see revival towards Rs 227.50, its 100 DMA. On the other hand, if the stock trades continuously below its 50 DMA, which is currently placed at Rs 216.30, ...