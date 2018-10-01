SBI MF settles Padmini Tech case with Sebi for Rs 140 mn via consent route

SBI Mutual has settled a case with the (Sebi) through the consent mechanism. The SBI-backed fund house paid a hefty sum of Rs 140 million as settlement charges and another Rs 6.2 million towards Sebi's Investor Protection and Education Fund.

As per the settlement order, the proceedings were initiated through the show cause notice dated May 28, 2013, for 'fraudulently concealing important facts while dealing in the shares of Padmini Technologies'.

While the order didn't disclose the details of the violation, as per past reports, the case pertained to SBI MF's transactions in shares of in the early 2000s, which was allegedly manipulated by Reports suggest the case was also part of a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The settlement order also observed that the applicant (SBI MF) had undertaken that it has implemented enhanced policies and procedures to prevent securities laws violations. "... it has also submitted that they (SBI MF) will appoint/retain an independent consultant to review policies and procedures and has arranged to provide enhanced training and education to its employees," the order added.