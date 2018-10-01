SBI MF settles Padmini Tech case with Sebi for Rs 140 mn via consent route

-
ALSO READ
Street signs: SBI MF sees juice in Manpasand, Sebi pulls up MFs, and more
Sebi wants mutual fund industry to highlight short-term risks better
HDFC Mutual Fund IPO to open on July 25; Sebi issues final observations
Sebi makes investing in mutual funds cheaper, caps expense ratio at 1.05%
BS Fund Cafe: 'No fund industry has as bright a future as India's'
-
SBI Mutual has settled a case with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) through the consent mechanism. The SBI-backed fund house paid a hefty sum of Rs 140 million as settlement charges and another Rs 6.2 million towards Sebi's Investor Protection and Education Fund.
As per the settlement order, the proceedings were initiated through the show cause notice dated May 28, 2013, for 'fraudulently concealing important facts while dealing in the shares of Padmini Technologies'.
While the order didn't disclose the details of the violation, as per past reports, the case pertained to SBI MF's transactions in shares of Padmini Technologies in the early 2000s, which was allegedly manipulated by Ketan Parekh. Reports suggest the case was also part of a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The settlement order also observed that the applicant (SBI MF) had undertaken that it has implemented enhanced policies and procedures to prevent securities laws violations. "... it has also submitted that they (SBI MF) will appoint/retain an independent consultant to review policies and procedures and has arranged to provide enhanced training and education to its employees," the order added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU