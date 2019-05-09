SBI Q4 result preview: Profit growth may be muted; slippages to be watched

State-owned (SBI) is scheduled to announce its March quarter results on Friday midst expectations of flat growth in profit and a single-digit growth in net interest income (NII).

According to sector analysts, is expected to post a net profit of around Rs 3,900 crore, up 0.3 per cent on a sequential basis.

Analysts at HDFC Securities, for instance, peg the net profit for the recently concluded quarter at Rs 3,970 crore on the back of a reduced loan loss provision (LLP), those at Elara Capital remain optimistic and see the profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 4,252 crore, up 7.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q). The bank had incurred a loss of Rs 7,718 crore in the same quarter last year, but had posted a profit of Rs 3,955 crore in Q3FY19.



SBI’s net interest income (NII) is also expected to register a single-digit growth on a sequential basis, albeit a double-digit growth on a y-o-y basis.

“Low double-digit loan growth book along with stable net interest margin (NIM) will drive NII,” said analysts at in an earnings preview note. They expect to grow from Rs 22,691 crore (Q3FY19) to Rs 24,347 (Q4FY19), up 7.3 per cent.

Analysts at HDFC Securities, however, expect the to grow a modest 2.8 per cent on a sequential basis. “Banks’ earnings will also grow on, both, yearly and sequential basis supported by loan growth and positive NIMs, they said. had earned of Rs 19,974 crore in the same quarter last year.

SLIPPAGES

Most analysts expect the to remain muted with no fresh accounts getting classified as a non-performing asset (NPA).

sees around Rs 10,000 crore in the recently concluded quarter and expect strong recoveries from power sector accounts. “ will mainly come from watch list… Containment of slippages and strong recovery from power sector NPA is likely to improve gross/net NPA (GNPA/NNPA),” said a result preview note.



The state lender’s GNPA ratio was 8.71 per cent in Q3FY19, as compared to 10.91 per cent in Q4FY18. The NNPA ratio was 3.95 per cent and 5.73 per cent for respective periods.

EXPOSURE TO JET AIRWAYS, IL&FS

Among the other key monitorables is the exposure of the bank to now temporarily shut and the group. The airline which owes close to Rs 8,000 crore to the entire banking sector, is indebted to the bank to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore.

Under a bankers-led provisional resolution plan (BLPRP) proposed for Jet Airways, lenders had to convert their debt to equity as per the rules laid down under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) February 12, 2018 circular. The resolution plan, however, hit roadblock after the struck down the circular, terming it as “ultra vires”.

“Asset quality due to slippages (out of) ‘watch-list’ and movement in Special Mention Account-II will be the key monitorables,” said analysts at HDFC Securities, adding that the bank’s commentary on the SC’s judgment on Feb 12 circular will be watched.