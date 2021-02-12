SC upholds validity of Franklin e-vote, paves way for wind up of 6 schemes

-
The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday upheld validity of Fraklin Templeton’s e-vote, paving the wave for winding up the six debt schemes of the asset manager.
Furthermore, the SC has authorised SBI Funds Management to take next steps on monetisation.
“Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund will provide all assistance and cooperation to SBI Funds Management to monetise the assets. The decision of the Supreme Court to dispense with voting under regulation 41 reduces any potential delay in commencing active monetisation of assets,” said a spokesperson of the fund house.
Earlier this week, the apex court had approved the mechanism proposed by SBI Funds Management to distribute Rs 9,122 crore to unitholders of the six shuttered debt schemes. The distribution mechanism was framed in consultation with the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India and Franklin Templeton MF.
In a letter to investors on Thursday, Sanjay Sapre, President at Franklin Templeton Asset Management had said that payment will be made by extinguishing proportionate units at the prevailing net asset value (NAV) on the date of processing. The payment to all investors whose accounts are KYC compliant with all details available will be made during the week of February 15, 2021.
The fund house had earlier stated that between April 24 and January 29, the six schemes under winding up had received Rs 14,391 crore from maturities, pre-payments, and coupons. Part of this cash had been used to repay borrowings. The inflows received across six schemes were nearly 46 per cent higher than anticipated in the maturity profile published on April 23, 2020.
In April last year, the fund house decided to shut six debt schemes citing redemption pressure and lack of liquidity in the debt market.
