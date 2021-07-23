Schaeffler India rallies 20% in two days on strong June quarter results

Shares of Schaeffler India rallied 11 per cent to Rs 6,489 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Friday, surging 20 per cent in the past two trading days, after the company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 128 crore in the June quarter (Q2FY21). The company, a leading industrial and automotive supplier, had posted a loss of Rs 42.5 crore in Q2FY20. In the previous quarter, it had posted a profit of Rs 139.5 crore.

Total net revenue from operations for the quarter was Rs 1,233 crore, higher by 181 per cent over its corresponding quarter of 2020 and 6.4 per cent lower than the preceding quarter (Q1FY21). Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin improved by 30 basis points (bps) to 16.9 per cent from 16.6 per cent in posted in the preceding quarter.

The management said the company’s robust performance continued in Q2 despite the strong headwinds from Covi-d19 wave-2 and input cost pressures. The focus on countermeasures and an improved mix have enabled to sustain the performance momentum, it added. As the Covid19 wave-2 subsides and the consumer sentiments improve, the management is optimistic that the market would come back on a faster growth trajectory.

The pent-up demand in the market, our countermeasures, successful realisation of projects in the pipeline and balanced portfolio management between automotive and industrial have helped us build a strong order book and deepen the existing connect with our customers, Schaeffler India said in its annual report.

The company’s range of lubricants has received tremendous response in the marketplace and the demand uptick in industrial sectors such as wind, the distribution aftermarket, the off-road sector and the two-wheelers segment helped remain optimistic throughout the year.

From the parent and promoter side, there is complete attention on India and this is reflecting well on its localisation strategy. The company is looking to strengthen its local R&D capabilities and expand its edge to the maximum as India gradually becomes the export hub for all the products the company supplies to the Asia-Pacific region.

"Going forward, in the automotive business, we will continue to focus on providing innovative products and solutions driven by superior technology. Our industrial business will continue to enhance our wallet share with existing relationships and help us add new clients across the value chain," the company said.