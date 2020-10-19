Sebi announces initiatives to boost 'data culture' in the country

Market regulator on Monday announced several initiatives to boost ‘ culture’ in the country.

In order to facilitate easy access to and to encourage research, has set up a web page to provide curated links of publicly available on various segments of the Indian securities market.

It has also constituted a market data advisory committee (MDAC) to recommend appropriate policy for access to securities market data, identify segment wise data perimeters, data gaps and privacy. The standing committee will be chaired by Madhabi Puri Buch, Whole Time Member,

“Sebi recognises that non-private data is a public good and that access to high-quality standardised data on various securities market activities is essential for fostering market transparency, operational efficiency and innovations in Indian securities market. Sebi’s endeavour is to foster a ‘data culture’ in the indian securities market,” the regulator said in a release.