JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Nestle rallies on Nifty inclusion hopes; Indiabulls Housing could make way
Business Standard

Sebi approves recommendations by the H R Khan Committee on FPI norms

The broadbased eligibility criteria for FPIs has been done away with, according to TV reports

BS Web Team 

Sebi
Sebi

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday approved the key recommendations of the H R Khan Committee on rules for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) at the board meeting.

The broadbased eligibility criteria for FPIs has been done away with, according to TV reports. FPIs will be re-categorised into two classes from 3 currently.


Five key takeaways from the Sebi meet


  • Documentation requirement for KYC simplified
  • Broad-based eligibility criterias for FIIs has been done away with
  • Sebi to ease compliance, registration process for FPI
  • FPIs to be re-categorised from 3 classes to 2
  • Central banks of other countries also eligible for FPI registration
First Published: Wed, August 21 2019. 16:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU