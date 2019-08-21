Sebi approves recommendations by the H R Khan Committee on FPI norms

-
ALSO READ
Budget impact: Surcharge hike likely to hit global passive funds
From investment cap to pension funds, Sebi moots changes to FPI rules
Sebi's separate FPI registration plan draws flak from investors
10% FPIs non-compliant with beneficial ownership disclosure norms: Sebi
FPIs get no relief from FM Nirmala Sitharaman on 'super-rich' tax
-
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday approved the key recommendations of the H R Khan Committee on rules for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) at the board meeting.
The broadbased eligibility criteria for FPIs has been done away with, according to TV reports. FPIs will be re-categorised into two classes from 3 currently.
Five key takeaways from the Sebi meet
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU