Sebi considers short selling ban, trading curbs to reduce market volatility

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is working on a plan to arrest the deep market sell-off and reduce volatility, which has spiked to record levels owing to the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A ban on short selling, mandatory delivery-based trading, and invoking the so-called additional surveillance mechanism (ASM) for highly volatile stocks are among the proposals being considered, said people in the know. If the market continues to fall, Sebi would announce at least some of these measures to reduce excessive speculation and prevent traders from exacerbating ...