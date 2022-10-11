JUST IN
Sebi gives go-ahead to HSBC AMC's acquisition of L&T Investment Managers
Markets fall most in 2 weeks on rising yields; Sensex declines 844 points
Route One Fund sells 1.54% stake in IndusInd Bank for Rs 1,401 cr
Infosys shares drop 2.6% despite buyback proposal, end at Rs 1,425
HCL Tech Q2 preview: Margins to improve QoQ; revenue may rise up to 20% YoY
Star Cement hits 52-week high on heavy volumes; stock up 30% in 3 months
Wipro Q2 preview: Revenue may jump 17% YoY; profit seen dropping up to 6%
Smooth sailing for shipbuilders in choppy markets; up to 27% upside likely
This rail-related stock has zoomed 107% in 5 months; hits 15-year high
Sugar shares trade higher in a weak market; Shree Renuka hits 11-year high
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Markets fall most in 2 weeks on rising yields; Sensex declines 844 points
Business Standard

Sebi gives go-ahead to HSBC AMC's acquisition of L&T Investment Managers

HSBC MF to subsume MF schemes being operated by L&T MF

Topics
SEBI | HSBC | L&T

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

File photo: PTI
HSBC AMC said the mutual fund (MF) schemes currently operated by L&T MF will either be transferred to HSBC MF or merged with similar funds being operated by HSBC MF

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has given its go-ahead to HSBC AMC's acquisition of L&T Investment Managers.

The $425-million deal was first announced in December 2021 and received Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) approval in March 2022. HSBC AMC said the mutual fund (MF) schemes currently operated by L&T MF will either be transferred to HSBC MF or merged with similar funds being operated by HSBC MF.

Going by the second quarter assets under management (AUM) of both fund houses, the merger will make HSBC MF the 14th largest fund house in India by AUM. The combined AUM of two fund houses stood at Rs 85,000 crore in the previous quarter.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 22:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.