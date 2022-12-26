JUST IN
Shares snap four-day losing streak; Sensex gains 1.2%, Nifty 50 up 1.17%
Business Standard

Sebi issues notice to attach bank accounts of Subrata Roy Sahara

Move follows non-payment of dues amounting to Rs 6.42 crore levied for flouting regulatory norms

Topics
Subrata Roy Sahara | SEBI | Sahara Group

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Sahara, Subrata Roy
Subrata Roy Sahara

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued a notice attaching the bank accounts, lockers, demat accounts, and mutual fund folios of two Sahara group firms, its chief Subrata Roy Sahara and three others.

The notice has been issued for non-payment of dues amounting to Rs 6.42 crore levied for flouting regulatory norms. Following a notice on December 7 for recovery of the dues, the capital market regulator had given 15 days’ time to the defaulters to pay the dues to avoid attachment of accounts.

In its order dated June 27, Sebi had penalized Sahara India Real Estate Corporation, Sahara Housing Investment, Subrata Roy Sahara, Ashok Roy Chaudhary, Ravi Shankar Dubey, and Vandana Bharrgava for violation in the issue of Optionally Fully Convertible Debentures (OFCDs). The penalty imposed is Rs six crore and the due amount includes interest and recovery cost.

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 18:41 IST

