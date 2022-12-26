Sebi issues notice to attach bank accounts of Subrata Roy Sahara

-
ALSO READ
SC sets aside Patna HC order summoning Sahara group chief Subrata Roy
Gameskraft Technology faces Rs 21,000-crore tax notice for 'GST evasion'
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalty on Sahara group firms in OFCD issue matter
Check ITR for discrepancies before responding to notice from tax dept
Sebi recovery rate less than 2% of Rs 99,490 cr claimed since 2013-14
-
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued a notice attaching the bank accounts, lockers, demat accounts, and mutual fund folios of two Sahara group firms, its chief Subrata Roy Sahara and three others.
The notice has been issued for non-payment of dues amounting to Rs 6.42 crore levied for flouting regulatory norms. Following a notice on December 7 for recovery of the dues, the capital market regulator had given 15 days’ time to the defaulters to pay the dues to avoid attachment of accounts.
In its order dated June 27, Sebi had penalized Sahara India Real Estate Corporation, Sahara Housing Investment, Subrata Roy Sahara, Ashok Roy Chaudhary, Ravi Shankar Dubey, and Vandana Bharrgava for violation in the issue of Optionally Fully Convertible Debentures (OFCDs). The penalty imposed is Rs six crore and the due amount includes interest and recovery cost.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 18:41 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU