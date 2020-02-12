Sebi likely to widen mid-cap investable universe for MFs by 150 companies

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to expand the mid-cap investable universe for mutual funds (MFs) by 150 companies, according to people in the know. This decision, likely to be made in the upcoming board meeting on February 17, will effectively double the number of stocks available for mid-cap selection to 300.

Further, the large-cap universe could get expanded by 25 stocks, taking the total available to 125. MFs have, in the past, approached the markets regulator seeking more flexibility in stock picking. “Within mid-caps, most of the MF flows were ...