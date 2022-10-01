Sebi makes OTP validation a must for mutual fund investments from FY24

-
ALSO READ
Should recent events at Axis Mutual Fund worry India's retail investors?
RBI extends date for implementing provisions on credit, debit card issuance
BS Number Wise: The increasing dominance of bank-owned mutual funds
IDFC likely to announce sale of mutual fund business today evening
Fired fund managers of Axis Mutual Fund could be banned from markets
-
According to a circular issued by the markets regulator on Friday, investors will have to authenticate new investments in mutual funds through a one-time password from April 1, 2023. For offline transactions, the validation will happen through signature.
The watchdog has asked the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) to prepare a schedule for implementation of the new rule by October 14 and also send a bi-monthly progress report from December 2022.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 00:09 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU