Sebi extends two-factor authentication for MF subscription transactions
Mutual funds, DIIs turn net buyers as market falls; FPIs net sellers
Merger between LIC MF and IDBI MF in advanced stage: LIC Mutual Fund MD
No online transactions in MF folios with wrong phone numbers from Oct: CAMS
Mutual funds' share in household savings jump 150% in FY22: RBI data
Silver lining for investors in international MFs as rupee plunges
MFs add 7 mn accounts in 5 months of FY23 as awareness, digital access rise
Monthly inflows in mutual fund SIP at over Rs 12k cr during May-Aug: Amfi
Fund houses set to launch a slew of target maturity funds in coming months
BS Number Wise: The increasing dominance of bank-owned mutual funds
Sebi clears slew of proposals; mandates tighter disclosure norms for IPOs
Sebi makes OTP validation a must for mutual fund investments from FY24

According to a circular issued by the markets regulator on Friday, investors will have to authenticate new investments in mutual funds through a one-time password from April 1, 2023.

SEBI | Mutual Fund investments | Mutual Funds

File photo: PTI
File photo: PTI

The Securities and Exchanges Board of India (Sebi) has extended the two-factor authentication rule presently applicable on mutual fund (MF) redemptions to include MF subscription transactions as well.

According to a circular issued by the markets regulator on Friday, investors will have to authenticate new investments in mutual funds through a one-time password from April 1, 2023. For offline transactions, the validation will happen through signature.

The watchdog has asked the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) to prepare a schedule for implementation of the new rule by October 14 and also send a bi-monthly progress report from December 2022.

.

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 00:09 IST

