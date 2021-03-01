Sebi plans change in norms to trim promoters' sway on independent directors

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday proposed to overhaul norms pertaining to appointment, removal and remuneration of independent directors (ID), considered to be the flag-bearers of minority shareholders.



The regulator has proposed a ‘dual approval’ process for appointment and removal of an ID. At present, an ID can be appointed or removed by way of an ordinary resolution, where all shareholders including the promoters are allowed to cast the vote. Going ahead, two separate approvals would be required. One same as present and other where majority of the minority shareholder approval would be required. If either of the approvals fail, the resolution to appointment or remove the ID director would get defeated.



In such an event, the company will either have to propose a new candidate or propose the same person after a cooling off period of 90 days with reasoning for proposing the same candidate. In case of removal, a second vote of all shareholders can be called after a cooling off period of 90 days.



says the current system gives undue advantage to promoters as they can have significant influence on appointment and removal by virtue of their shareholding.



“This may hinder the ‘independence’ of IDs and undermine their ability to differ from the promoter, especially in cases where the interests of promoter and of minority shareholders are not aligned,” says in a discussion paper floated on Monday.

The regulator has also said an ID shall be appointed on the board only with prior approval of the shareholders at a general meeting. Currently, companies appoint IDs as additional directors, subject to approval of the shareholders at the next general meeting. As a result, the serve on the board without shareholder approval.



has also proposed to further tighten rules with regards to resignation of IDs.



“If an ID resigns from the board of a company stating reasons such as preoccupation, other commitments or personal reasons, there will be a mandatory cooling-off period of 1 year before the ID can join another board.”



Further, Sebi has proposed to tighten the process of selection of ID by the nomination and remuneration committee (NRC). The NRC will be tasked with evaluating the skills, knowledge and experience for shortlisting the candidates. Also, appointment of key managerial personnel (KMP) and employees of promoter group companies as ID would require more checks and balances.



Sebi has also sought public feedback on remuneration of IDs, particularly on the debate of linking their payouts to profits. “The concern with this approach - that profit or performance linked commission may encourage short-termism and lead to conflicts.”

Sebi has said this concern can be addressed by permitting ESOPs to IDs with a long vesting period.



Over the years, the market regulator has strengthened the institutions of independent directors, however, Sebi feels more needs to be done.



“Concerns around the efficacy of independent directors as a part of corporate governance framework continue. There is therefore a need to further strengthen the independence of IDs and enhance their effectiveness in protection of the interest of the minority shareholders, and other functions,” Sebi says in the discussion paper.



The functions of an independent director are key, particularly in ensuring a balance between the interests of the promoters and other stakeholders.



“IDs are also expected to bring in independent judgement on the board’s deliberations especially on issues of strategy, performance, risk management, resources, key appointments and standards of conduct; as well as bring an objective view in the evaluation of the performance of board and management,” Sebi says.



