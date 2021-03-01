Sebi plans change in norms to trim promoters' sway on independent directors

-
ALSO READ
Index weighting conundrum: Mutual fund industry knock on Sebi's door
Sebi steps up oversight of MII boards, seeking to protect shareholders
Sebi eases delisting for listed subsidiaries, grants exemption from RBB
More than 1,000 listed companies file June quarter numbers in September
Sebi taps custodians for beneficial ownership data from neighbour nations
-
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday proposed to overhaul norms pertaining to appointment, removal and remuneration of independent directors (ID), considered to be the flag-bearers of minority shareholders.
The regulator has proposed a ‘dual approval’ process for appointment and removal of an ID. At present, an ID can be appointed or removed by way of an ordinary resolution, where all shareholders including the promoters are allowed to cast the vote. Going ahead, two separate approvals would be required. One same as present and other where majority of the minority shareholder approval would be required. If either of the approvals fail, the resolution to appointment or remove the ID director would get defeated.
In such an event, the company will either have to propose a new candidate or propose the same person after a cooling off period of 90 days with reasoning for proposing the same candidate. In case of removal, a second vote of all shareholders can be called after a cooling off period of 90 days.
Sebi says the current system gives undue advantage to promoters as they can have significant influence on appointment and removal by virtue of their shareholding.
“This may hinder the ‘independence’ of IDs and undermine their ability to differ from the promoter, especially in cases where the interests of promoter and of minority shareholders are not aligned,” Sebi says in a discussion paper floated on Monday.
The regulator has also said an ID shall be appointed on the board only with prior approval of the shareholders at a general meeting. Currently, companies appoint IDs as additional directors, subject to approval of the shareholders at the next general meeting. As a result, the serve on the board without shareholder approval.
Sebi has also proposed to further tighten rules with regards to resignation of IDs.
“If an ID resigns from the board of a company stating reasons such as preoccupation, other commitments or personal reasons, there will be a mandatory cooling-off period of 1 year before the ID can join another board.”
Further, Sebi has proposed to tighten the process of selection of ID by the nomination and remuneration committee (NRC). The NRC will be tasked with evaluating the skills, knowledge and experience for shortlisting the candidates. Also, appointment of key managerial personnel (KMP) and employees of promoter group companies as ID would require more checks and balances.
Sebi has also sought public feedback on remuneration of IDs, particularly on the debate of linking their payouts to profits. “The concern with this approach - that profit or performance linked commission may encourage short-termism and lead to conflicts.”
Sebi has said this concern can be addressed by permitting ESOPs to IDs with a long vesting period.
Over the years, the market regulator has strengthened the institutions of independent directors, however, Sebi feels more needs to be done.
“Concerns around the efficacy of independent directors as a part of corporate governance framework continue. There is therefore a need to further strengthen the independence of IDs and enhance their effectiveness in protection of the interest of the minority shareholders, and other functions,” Sebi says in the discussion paper.
The functions of an independent director are key, particularly in ensuring a balance between the interests of the promoters and other stakeholders.
“IDs are also expected to bring in independent judgement on the board’s deliberations especially on issues of strategy, performance, risk management, resources, key appointments and standards of conduct; as well as bring an objective view in the evaluation of the performance of board and management,” Sebi says.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU