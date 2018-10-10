Sebi restrains broker from liquidating DHFL shares after Rs 2-bn default

The (Sebi) has restrained a Delhi-based from selling shares of (DHFL). This comes after the broker defaulted for Rs 2 billion in payment to a non-banking financial company (NBFC), which had pledged shares of with it.

Sources say the broker used the shares for proprietary trading and incurred a huge loss following a sudden 60 per cent drop in shares of the housing finance company last month. They added that the broker and the NBFC are at loggerheads over certain trades in

"The NBFC has complained to that the broker transacted without its consent. However, the broker claims that trades were executed at the behest of the client," said a source, adding that the default amount could be as high as Rs 5 billion.

"A team of and stock exchanges officials have visited the premises of the to ascertain facts. It has directed the broker to not deal in shares until further notice," said the person.





Regulatory authorities suspect similar defaults at a few other brokerages that were dealing in shares of and Infibeam Avenues, which too have seen sharp sell-offs without any immediate trigger.

This is the first big default that has surfaced after shares of several NBFCs crashed last month on worries that liquidity conditions could tighten due to contagion risk from debt-laden IL&FS' default. The sharp fall in shares resulted in triggering of margin calls at several brokerages.

The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices have dropped 15 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, in a month, with a little over 40 stocks losing about a third of their market capitalisation.

Sources say that the market regulator is examining whether there is intent of manipulation by the broker and the client.

Market players said these are one-off cases and don't pose a systemic risk.

"Given the sharp fall in the market, there could be some cases of default. They don't pose a major risk to the All the risk management systems continue to be robust," said Rajesh Baheti, president of brokers' lobby Association of National Exchanges Members of India.



According to him, regulator and market intermediaries are working on the new mechanism that would look to further ring-fence clients' money from any utilisation for proprietary trading by firms.

In proprietary trading, brokerage firms trade in stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities, among others, with their own fund rather than customers' money in order to make a profit for themselves.

Recently, many cases have come to the fore where some brokers were found indulging in manipulative activities involving their proprietary trades, while in certain cases, clients' money has been misused for their own trading interest as well, a source explained.