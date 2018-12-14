Sebi eases norms for clubbing investment limits by foreign investors

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) decision to ease offer for sale (OFS) norms is likely to help a number of small companies, including public sector firms.

The markets regulator, in its board meeting recently, had said it would expand the list of companies that can use the route to beyond the top 200 firms. “The OFS mechanism will be available to shareholders of companies with market capitalisation of Rs 10 billion and above,” said the Sebi note. This would mean that the route is now available to over 700 companies, according to an ...