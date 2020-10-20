Sebi's new ICA guidelines face execution challenges, experts seek changes

-
The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) new guidelines that enable holders of listed debentures to enter inter-creditor agreements (ICAs) are facing several implementation challenges.
Industry players and legal experts have made a representation to the market regulator seeking amendments to the circular issued on October 13, which also prescribes the detailed procedure that has to be followed by debenture trustees (DTs).
Ons of the key clauses of the circular states that DTs can enter an ICA, or agree to a resolution plan if it is in the best interest of investors. Also, the trustee needs to obtain an approval from a majority of the investors---those holding 75 per cent of the value of outstanding debt and 60 per cent by the unitholders.
Experts say ‘best interest of investors’ clause could prevent DTs from entering ICAs as it would put tremendous responsibility on them.
“This appears to cast a responsibility on the trustee to determine whether signing the ICA is in the interest of the investors and may deter trustees from taking any definitive steps. Once the majority investors have consented to signing the ICA, there should not be any further onus on the trustee. This requirement of the ICA being in the interests of the investors appears unnecessary and ought to be removed to facilitate the process,” says a note by J Sagar Associates (JSA), a leading law firm.
Experts said most DTs would hesitate to give a view that the resolution plan is in favour of investors and would want investors to take that decision.
“Although, Sebi’s circular is laden with ambiguity and lacks clarity on some aspects, it is a welcome move to facilitate the debt restructuring process. Therefore, the October 13 circular should be clarified so as to optimise and maximise its benefits and have wider reach,” says Sonam Chandwani, managing partner, KS Legal & Associates.
In June 2019, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued the framework for early recognition, reporting and time bound resolution of stressed assets. The directions issued by the central bank were only applicable to banks and certain financial institutions.
More importantly, it kept out debenture holders, which created difficulties in implementing the debt resolution package. While Sebi’s circular now has taken care of this aspect, it has led to an overlapping of regulatory turf.
“The Sebi circular is also not clear on whether it applies to banks or financial institutions who are holders of the listed debt securities. Prior to the Sebi circular, we understand that such entities signed the ICA as they were bound by the RBI directions. However, now that the SEBI has issued a specific circular in connection with listed debt securities, would such entities have to sign the ICA as per RBI directions or do they need to first complete the process set out in the Sebi circular before signing the ICA? Clarity on this from SEBI and the RBI would be useful,” adds the note by JSA.
Experts said there are other areas where Sebi’s guidelines are at odds with the RBI directives.
“The RBI directions require that the resolution plan be implemented within 180 days of the review period. However, the Sebi circular only requires the resolution plan to be finalised within 180 days of the review period, thereby implying that implementation of the plan may take much longer. It is important for Sebi to clarify whether they require the resolution plan to be finalised or implemented within the implementation period,” says the JSA note.
Responsibilities entrusted on debenture holders
- Enables DTs to execute an ICA on behalf of holders of listed debt securities
- Prescribes the procedure to be followed by DTs
- DTs can only enter ICA if it is in the best interest of investors
- DTs have to obtain nod from majority of investors
- DTs have to inform investors within 3 days of default
- DTs act as a link between an issuer and subscriber of debt securities
