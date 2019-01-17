Sebi seeks I-bankers to revive fundraising activity through capital markets

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) met top investment bankers earlier this month, seeking to revive the fundraising activity through the capital markets, which has come to a standstill. According to people in the know, the meeting was chaired by a senior Sebi official and attended by seven-eight investment bankers.

The i-bankers sought clarity from the regulator on whether the new relaxation pertaining to the ‘offer for sale’ component in initial public offerings (IPOs) could be applied on a retrospective basis. According to the bankers, several of ...