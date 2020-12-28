Sensex above 47K on US stimulus package; Wall Street hits record high'

The Indian equity benchmark indices closed at yet another record high on the first day of the year's final week. Continuing foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows and positive global cues on US President Donald Trump’s signing a $2.3-trillion spending Bill, including a $900 billion relief package, helped the benchmark Sensex to end higher and breach the 47,000-mark. Most worldwide, including European and US indices, were in the green, with Wall Street’s main indices hitting record highs in early trading. Germany’s DAX, too, traded at a record high. In India, the Sensex rose as high as 47,406, but gave up some of its gains and ended the session at 47,353 — up 380 points or 0.81 per cent. The Nifty50 rose 124 points and ended the session at 13,873, up 0.90 per cent.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor