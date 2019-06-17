Market outlook: Sensex, Nifty trend appears weak. It's time to be cautious

S&P BSE BSE Sensex: For the 30-share index, 39,500 is a key level to track. A consecutive close below this may trigger more sell-off. Last week, the index failed to cross 40,000 decisively, indicating selling pressure at higher levels.

The formation on the charts also resembles 'Head and Shoulder' pattern, which suggests a further downside once the index starts trading below the neckline. The immediate support comes at 39,000 levels. However, if breach with strong volumes in next session may see the index head towards 38,600 – 38,400 levels.