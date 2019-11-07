Sensex hits new intra-day high with Infosys shares rising 2.4%

The Sensex advanced to a record in a volatile session on Wednesday, after Infosys said the company is winning deals even as it faces a “distraction” from whistle-blowers.

The Sensex rose 0.6 per cent, or 222 points, to close at 40,470, with Infosys shares rising 2.4 per cent, making one of the highest contribution to the gauge’s gain.

The Nifty rose 0.4 per cent, or 44 points, to end at 11,961 after touching an intra-day high of 12,003. Sentiment also got a boost from better-than-expected earnings for the September quarter.

Of the 32 Nifty firms to have reported quarterly earnings, 21 have either beaten or matched the average analyst estimate, while one didn’t have enough projections.



