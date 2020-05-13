Sensex, Nifty need to hold 32,200 and 9,400 levels for next leg of rally

Benchmark indices, S&P BSE Sensex and NSE's Nifty gained ground on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation post market hours on Tuesday, announced a Rs 20 trillion stimulus package to restart the economy post disruptions caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

The PM said the Rs 20 trillion package, nearly 10 per cent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP), would be with the objective of putting money into people’s pockets to spur domestic consumption and demand. READ MORE Here's a look at how the key equity indices look on technical ...